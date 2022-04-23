Special Teams Lift Grizzlies over Oilers
April 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers lost 6-3 to the Utah Grizzlies in game one of the best-of-seven Mountain Division semifinals Friday night.
Dylan Fitze kicked off the scoring 3:07 into the game, jamming the puck from the lip of the crease into the back of the net to put the Grizzlies up by one. Alex Gilmour tied the affair 1-1 14:20 into the action, tipping a point shot from John Furgele past Peyton Jones. Brandon Tardiff set Utah up 2-1 with a short-handed, two-on-one goal with a minute remaining in the frame.
Joe Garreffa leveled the game 2-2 4:45 into the second, sniping Jones from distance. Jackson Leef gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead 54 seconds before the mid-way mark, depositing a sharp-angle chance. Charle-Edouard D'Astous tied the game 3-3 14:19 into the second period.
Zachary Tsekos tapped home a rebound 9:40 into the final frame to put Utah up 4-3. Trey Bradley pulled the Grizzlies up by two with 6:51 remaining in the game. Bradley iced the score line 6-3 with an empty-net, power-play goal with 2:11 left.
The Oilers get another crack at the Grizzlies tomorrow, April 22, at 8:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2022
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, Game 2 - Allen Americans
- Flodell, Royals Shutout Maine to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Reading Royals
- Special Teams Lift Grizzlies over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Strong 3rd Period Leads to Grizz 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Gravelle Strikes Late, Rush Take Game 1, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Game 1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.