Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, Game 2

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look for a split tonight in Rapid City. Allen lost a tight game on Friday night in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Puck drop tonight is at 8:05 pm CST. The pregame show begins at 7:35 pm. Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) in Allen are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 26 vs. Rapid City (Game 3) TICKETS.

Heartbreaking Loss: The Rapid City Rush defeated the Allen Americans by a score of 3-2 on Friday night in Game 1 of their first round series. The Americans never led in the game. They tied the contest in both the first and second period. Chad Costello scored his first of the postseason in the opening period, and Chad Butcher evened the score in the second frame. After a brief delay in the third period due to lightning in the area that knocked out a couple of lights in the building as well as the internet, the Rush took the lead for the third and final time. Brett Gravelle knocked one past Luke Peressini for his first of the playoffs to give the Rush a 1-0 series lead. Rapid City outshot the Americans 17-10 in the third period, and 42-34 in Game 1.

First Career Playoff Point: Americans forward Justin Young collected his first career playoff point on Friday night in Game 1. Young assisted on Chad Butcher's second period goal. The rookie joined the Americans in early April after two seasons of Collegiate Hockey. He had one point in seven regular season games with the Americans.

Costello Adds to Playoff Total: Americans forward Chad Costello collected his 103rd playoff point on Friday night in Rapid City. 77 of his 103 postseason points have come with Allen. His best postseason came in 2015 where he had 36 points in 24 games helping the Americans win their first Kelly Cup Championship.

Third Time Partners: The Americans and Rush are no strangers to a postseason matchup. The Americans eliminated Rapid City in the 2015 playoffs 4-2. Allen outscored the Rush 29-to-17 in the six-game series. Allen went on to win the Kelly Cup that season beating the South Carolina Stingrays in seven games. The Rapid City Rush won their first and only title at the expense of the Americans in the 2010 CHL Finals.

Kneen Set to Return: Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen can return to the Americans lineup on Saturday night after serving his one-game suspension. Kneen received a game misconduct in the Americans final regular season game for kicking.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City Postseason

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-1

Overall: 0-1

Last 10: 0-0

Allen Americans Playoff Numbers:

Goals: (1) Chad Costello and Chad Butcher

Assists: (1) Phil Beaulieu and two others

Points: (1) Spencer Asuchak and four others

+/-: (+2) Jake Kearley and Phil Beaulieu

PIM: (2) Justin Young and Jake Kearley

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 1-0

Road: 0-0

Overall: 1-0

Last 10: 0-0

Rapid City Rush Playoff Numbers:

Goals: (1) Brett Gravelle and Avery Peterson

Assists: (1) Logan Nelson and three others

Points: (2) Max Coatta

+/-: (+2) Max Coatta and four others

PIM: (2) Calder Brooks and Stephen Bayliss

