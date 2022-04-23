ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 23, 2022:
Allen:
Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve
Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Mark Rassell, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Ryan Lemire, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Bramwell, F placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
