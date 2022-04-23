ECHL Transactions - April 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 23, 2022:

Allen:

Add Jared Bethune, F activated from reserve

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Mark Rassell, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Ryan Lemire, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Bramwell, F placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

