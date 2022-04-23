Cyclones Win 3-2, Tie Series 1-1

Toledo, OH - A pair of Justin Vaive goals in the first period helped the Cyclones edge Toledo by a 3-2 final, tying their best-of-seven series at one a piece.

Games 3-5 will be played at Heritage Bank Center, beginning Monday at 7:35PM.

- Cincinnati left a five goal first period up by one. Brandon Hawkins started the scoring just nine seconds into the contest, connecting with a wrist shot from the left circle to beat Sean Bonar.

- Vaive would tie the game 6:12 in, scoring his first of two goals in the period after chasing a rebound off the pads of Billy Christopoulos. Brandon Hawkins then gave the Walleye a 2-1 lead off a power play goal, but Luc Brown then tied the game once more just over a minute later, grabbing a rebound from the left side of the net to tuck through for his first career playoff goal.

- With 1:03 left in the first, Vaive crashed the net and used his skate to redirect a shot from Jesse Schultz, giving Vaive his second goal of the contest and giving Cincinnati its first lead of the series, going up 3-2.

- Despite being outshot 20-15 in the final 40 minutes, Cincinnati dictated the majority of play and held Toledo from getting back in the contest. The 'Clones nearly doubled their lead in the second after Patrick Polino swung a puck into the net out of mid-air, but the goal was waived off due to a high-stick.

- Sean Bonar earned his first playoff win as a professional. The 31-year-old turned aside 28 shots to help the Cyclones get their first win over the Walleye since November 24th.

