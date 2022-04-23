Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Game 1

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rapid City Rush in Game 1 of their first round series on Friday night in South Dakota.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night long. The Rush grabbed a 1-0 lead just 91-seconds into the game when Avery Peterson scored his first of the playoffs to give Rapid City the early advantage. Allen tied the game at 8:21 of the period when Phil Beaulieu found Chad Costello in the right-circle for his first of the playoffs. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period.

After Rapid City took a 2-1 lead in the second frame, the Americans again tied the score. Justin Young's wrap-around ended up in front of the Rush net bounced to Chad Butcher, who poked one home for his first of the playoffs and tied the score at 2-2.

The game remained deadlocked until the 15:34 mark of the final frame when Brett Gravelle tipped a Max Coatta shot past Luke Peressini for the eventual game winner. The Rush outshot the Americans 42-34 for the game, and 17-to-10 in the final period. The two teams combined to go 0-for-5 on the power play.

Game 2 of the seven-game series is Saturday night in South Dakota. Rapid City leads the series 1-0.

