Oilers Tie Series 1-1 with Balanced Performance
April 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-3 at the Maverik Center on Saturday night, tying the series before heading home for games three, four and five at the BOK Center.
Alex Pommerville opened the scoring 10:59 into the action, beating Trent Miner on a breakaway for his first goal as an Oiler. Charle-Edouard D'Astous put Utah ahead 2-1 with back-to-back power-play goals at 13:54 and 15:17 respectively.
Adam Pleskach leveled the game 2-2 5:09 into the middle frame, spanking the puck from the lip of the crease into the top of the net. Jack Doremus delivered Tulsa its first lead of the night 2:54 later, beating Miner from the left wing on the power play. Tauran Fizer evened the game again 35 seconds before the midway mark, depositing from the lip of the crease. Max Golod scored the eventual game-winning goal with 5:04 left in the period, spinning a chance from the right circle inside Miner's left post.
Alex Gilmour closed the score line 5-3 with a patient play, outwaiting Miner before roofing the puck from a sharp angle.
The Oilers and Grizzlies do battle at the BOK Center on Tuesday, April 26 at the BOK at 7:05 p.m. CT. Season ticket holders who received a ticket booklet at the beginning of the season will use round one, game one from the back of the booklet.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.