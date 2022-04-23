Flodell, Royals Shutout Maine to Take 2-0 Series Lead

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-0, Friday, Apr. 22 at Santander Arena in game two of the Divisional Semifinal round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved all 32 shots he faced while Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur saved all nine shots he faced in net after coming in relief of Callum Booth who allowed three goals on 11 shots.

Reading scored the game's opening goal on a give-and-go connection between Trevor Gooch and Frank DiChiara. On the power play, Gooch entered Maine's zone and shoveled the puck to DiChiara positioned along the left wing boards. DiChiara delivered the puck right back to Gooch as he crashed in on the Mariners' net and shot the puck through Booth's five-hole for his first goal and point of the Kelly Cup playoffs. The power play goal was the first of two in the game for Reading as the Royals won the special team's battle for the second straight game in the series going 2-for-4 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-2 on their power play chances. DiChiara earned his first of three points in the game with the primary assist on Gooch's goal to give Reading an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.

Maine outshot the Royals 16-5 in the second period. Reading, however, converted on their shots with the lone two goals under a minute apart from each other in the second period. Kenny Hausinger batted in a rebound kicked off of Booth's left pad for his second goal in the opening two games of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Kirk MacDonald, Frank DiChiara & Logan Flodell speak with the media after the Royals 3-0 win over Maine on Apr. 22, 2022.: https://youtu.be/oxN-2fTv_TU

33 seconds later, DiChiara received a cross ice pass from Jacob Pritchard and blasted a one-timer past Booth sprawling to his left to extend the Royals' lead to three goals heading into the third period, 3-0. DiChiara's assist and goal in the second period puts him as the leading scorer in the series with five points accumulated in the first two games.

Maine was limited in quality shot opportunities by the Royals' strong defensive play and puck possession in the third period as Reading held the Mariners to eight shots on net in the final 20 minutes. When shots reached the net, Logan Flodell's glove saves and play in between the pipes was stellar. The rookie netminder captured his first shutout of the season and ninth straight win as he improves to 2-0 in the Kelly Cup playoffs and 13-1-0-1 in 15 starts for Reading.

The Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Maine Mariners in game three of the Divisional Semifinal round Thursday, Apr. 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

