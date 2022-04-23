Growlers Down Lions 6-2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead

The Newfoundland Growlers completed the weekend sweep over the Trois-Riviéres Lions with a 6-2 win on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre to take a 2-0 series lead in the North Division Semifinals.

After another hesitant start from both sides, Shawn St-Amant opened the scoring for the Lions, his second straight game with a goal, as he beat Keith Petruzzelli on the backhand following a broken play to make it 1-0 for the visitors with 9:03 left in the 1st.

Isaac Johnson replied for Newfoundland 90 seconds later with a hot shot from the top of the circle to level things at 1-1 with 7:40 to go in the opening period.

Ryan Chyzowski put the Growlers ahead for the first time in the game on the cusp of the first intermission as he displayed some impressive hand-eye coordination, batting down a loose puck before slotting home to put Newfoundland up 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Gordie Green grabbed his second goal in as many nights with another hot shot off the post and beyond Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 3-1 Newfoundland with 8:48 left in the middle frame.

Marc Johnstone brought the Growlers tally to four before the dust had settled on Green's goal as he and Brennan Kapcheck connected in style with the latter spotting Johnstone alone at the backdoor to put Newfoundland in front 4-1 going into the 3rd.

Orrin Centazzo got in on the scoring action four minutes into the third period as he was spotted wide open at the backdoor by Zach O'Brien, making no mistake to bring it to 5-1 Growlers.

Anthony Nellis clawed one back for the Lions as he tipped a point shot past Petruzzelli to cut it to 5-2 Newfoundland with 7:23 left in regulation.

Tyler Boland ensured no comeback bid would come from the Lions as he provided insurance for the hosts with a snipe off the rush to make it a 6-2 Growlers final score.

Quick Hits

The Growlers got point contributions from 11 different skaters.

Keith Petruzzelli stopped 24 out of 26 shots he faced in his second straight playoff start.

Newfoundland head to Trois-Rivieres for Game 3 slated for Tuesday night at 8:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - G. Green

3. NFL - M. Johnstone

