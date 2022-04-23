Growlers Down Lions 6-2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead
April 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers completed the weekend sweep over the Trois-Riviéres Lions with a 6-2 win on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre to take a 2-0 series lead in the North Division Semifinals.
After another hesitant start from both sides, Shawn St-Amant opened the scoring for the Lions, his second straight game with a goal, as he beat Keith Petruzzelli on the backhand following a broken play to make it 1-0 for the visitors with 9:03 left in the 1st.
Isaac Johnson replied for Newfoundland 90 seconds later with a hot shot from the top of the circle to level things at 1-1 with 7:40 to go in the opening period.
Ryan Chyzowski put the Growlers ahead for the first time in the game on the cusp of the first intermission as he displayed some impressive hand-eye coordination, batting down a loose puck before slotting home to put Newfoundland up 2-1 after 20 minutes.
Gordie Green grabbed his second goal in as many nights with another hot shot off the post and beyond Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 3-1 Newfoundland with 8:48 left in the middle frame.
Marc Johnstone brought the Growlers tally to four before the dust had settled on Green's goal as he and Brennan Kapcheck connected in style with the latter spotting Johnstone alone at the backdoor to put Newfoundland in front 4-1 going into the 3rd.
Orrin Centazzo got in on the scoring action four minutes into the third period as he was spotted wide open at the backdoor by Zach O'Brien, making no mistake to bring it to 5-1 Growlers.
Anthony Nellis clawed one back for the Lions as he tipped a point shot past Petruzzelli to cut it to 5-2 Newfoundland with 7:23 left in regulation.
Tyler Boland ensured no comeback bid would come from the Lions as he provided insurance for the hosts with a snipe off the rush to make it a 6-2 Growlers final score.
Quick Hits
The Growlers got point contributions from 11 different skaters.
Keith Petruzzelli stopped 24 out of 26 shots he faced in his second straight playoff start.
Newfoundland head to Trois-Rivieres for Game 3 slated for Tuesday night at 8:30 pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - G. Green
3. NFL - M. Johnstone
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2022
- Lions Fall in Game Two - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Down Lions 6-2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Game 2 of First Round Best of 7 Series - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: Game 2 vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Hawerchuk's Goal Ignites Icemen to Thrilling Overtime Win in Game 2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lions Hope to Rebound in Game 2 Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Extend Lead in Game Two on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Rd. 1, Game 2 - Swamp Rabbits AT Everblades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, Game 2 - Allen Americans
- Flodell, Royals Shutout Maine to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Reading Royals
- Special Teams Lift Grizzlies over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Strong 3rd Period Leads to Grizz 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Gravelle Strikes Late, Rush Take Game 1, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Game 1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Down Lions 6-2 to Take 2-0 Series Lead
- Growlers Leap Past Lions 7-4 in Game 1
- Growlers Round One Schedule Set
- Growlers Trample Thunder 5-0
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in a Shootout