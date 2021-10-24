Goaltender Connor Ingram Becomes Eighth Thunder Alumnus to Play in NHL

GLENS FALLS, NY - Former Adirondack Thunder netminder Connor Ingram has become the eighth player in franchise history to debut in the NHL. Ingram is the backstop for the Nashville Predators as they face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

The 24-year-old Ingram appeared in three games for the Thunder in 2017-18 and went 2-0-1 in a three-in-three weekend. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native held a goals-against-average of 1.30 and a save percentage of .960 in three games played with Adirondack.

Ingram joins MacKenzie Blackwood, Logan Thompson, Ryan Lomberg, Josh Jacobs, Scott Wedgewood, Ken Appleby, and Colton White on the list of players who had a stop in Glens Falls before playing in the National Hockey League.

HEALTHCARE HEROES NIGHT: The Adirondack Thunder host the Reading Royals this Saturday for Healthcare Heroes Night presented by Fidelis Care. Get your tickets HERE or by calling (518) 480-3355. The puck drops at Cool Insuring Arena at 7pm.

