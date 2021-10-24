Thunder Splits Weekend Series in Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita closed a two-game series against Allen on Sunday afternoon, falling by the final of 6-3 at the Allen Event Center.

Matteo Gennaro, Andrew Shewfelt and Peter Crinella provided the offense for the Thunder.

Jack Combs put the Americans on the board at 4:09 of the first to make it 1-0. Just 40 seconds later, Gennaro tied the game with an assist to Stephen Johnson. Shewfelt connected on his second goal as a pro at 11:51. He raced to a loose puck, fought off a defender and roofed it past Alexis Gravel's glove. At 16:08, Ryan Lohin recorded a shorthanded goal to tie the game at two.

Eric Roy scored at 1:13 of the second with a wrist shot from the top of the circles that beat Evan Buitenhuis and gave Allen a 3-2 lead. Less than two minutes later, Jay Dickman's shot hit Gravel, banked off of Crinella's chest and found its way into the net to tie the contest at three. Allen didn't take long to re-gain the lead as Spencer Asuchak recorded a power play goal at 6:10 and the Americans led the rest of the way.

Chad Costello gave Allen a 5-3 lead with a power play goal at 4:22 of the third. The Thunder pulled Buitenuis with just over three minutes left in regulation, but Lohin connected on his second of the game into an empty net to make it 6-3.

Gennaro finished the weekend with a goal and four assists. Shewfelt has goals in back-to-back games to begin his pro career. Johnson, Peters and Dickman had helpers in the losing effort.

