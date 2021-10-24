Grizzlies Gameday: Sunday Showdown at Maverik Center

Idaho Steelheads (2-0, 2 points) at Utah Grizzlies (0-2, 0 points)

Sunday, October 24, 2021. Maverik Center. 1:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

Last Night: Idaho 5 Utah 3

Idaho won 5-3 as Zack Andrusiak and Youheni Aksiantsiuk each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tyler Penner, Nate Clurman and Brian Bowen scored for Utah. Utah outshot Idaho 32-27. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots on goal. Penner and Bowen were each a +3 for the Grizz. Idaho went 1 for 1 on the power play while Utah was 0 for 1.

Friday Night: Idaho 7 Utah 3

Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan and Charles-Edouard D'Astous each scored for Utah in the loss. Cutler and Brian Bowen each led Utah with 5 shots on goal. Idaho outshot Utah 34-27. Idaho went 4 for 11 on the power play while Utah went 0 for 2. Trent Miner saved 27 of 34 for Utah while Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 24 of 27.

Luka Burzan Added to Grizzlies Roster

Forward Luka Burzan was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Burzan will make his Grizzlies debut and wear number 28. Drafted in the 6th round (171st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 5 WHL seasons he scored 207 points (104 goals, 103 assists). He played with Moose Jaw and Brandon of the WHL. His best statistical seasons in the WHL was in the 2018-19 season where he scored 78 points in 68 games. He led the Wheat Kings in points during the 2019-20 season with 62.

Sunday Fun Win Day

Utah was 9-1-1 on Sunday games last season. Sunday is also the 3rd game of the series and last season Utah went 15-2-0-1 in those games.

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

There are 4 instances in the first 2 games of the season where a Grizzlies player scored his first professional goal. Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman each scored their first pro goal on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Penner did score 5 goals last season in the SPHL while Clurman scored 4 goals last year at Notre Dame. Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan each scored a goal on Friday night as both players made their professional debuts. Cutler scored 47 goals in the WHL over the last 5 seasons. Cutler's best season in the WHL was 2019-20 where he scored 17 goals and 21 assists for Victoria. Ryan scored 88 goals in 5 seasons at Liberty University.

Neil Robinson Made Grizz Debut on Saturday Night

Robinson was claimed off waivers from the Worcester Railers

Rivalry Renewed

The Steelheads won on Saturday night in their first visit to Maverik Center since January 20, 2020. Former Grizzlies forward AJ White scored 3 goals in the October 22nd season opener and followed that up with a goal on Saturday night. White is now in his 2nd stint with Idaho as he previously played there for 3 seasons from 2018 to 2020. Utah and Idaho will meet 16 times during the regular season with 7 games at Maverik Center and 9 games at Idaho Central Arena.

Last Week's Preseason Games

Friday, October 15, 2021 - Utah 2 Idaho 5 - Luke Martin scored both of Utah's goals. Garrett Metcalf saved 15 of 16 and Peyton Jones saved 9 of 12. Quinn Ryan had 2 assists. Trey Bradley 1 assist.

Saturday, October 16, 2021 - Idaho 6 Utah 5 - Miles Gendron and Quinn Ryan each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

This Week's Games

Friday, October 22, 2021 - Idaho 7 Utah 3 - AJ White 3 goals, Luc Brown 2 goals and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan and Charles-Edouard D'Astous each scored for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 27.

Saturday, October 23, 2021 - Idaho 5 Utah 3 - Matthew Boucher 8 shots on goal. Tyler Penner, Nate Clurman and Brian Bowen each scored for Utah. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Idaho was 1 for 1 on the power play. Utah was 0-1.

Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Idaho at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Next Week's Games

Friday, October 29, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

