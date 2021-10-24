Americans Bounce Back with Big Win
October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, rebounded from Saturday night's 7-0 loss with a 6-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
Spencer Asuchak and Eric Roy each had a three-point game. Asuchak had the game winning goal for the Americans, his first of the season, a power play goal in the second period to give the Americans the lead for good.
"It was a big win for us, especially after last night's loss," said Spencer Asuchak. "The goal felt good. I think we are just getting started and I expect big things from this team this year!"
Special teams were kind to the Americans going 2 for 4 on the power play. The Americans also added a shorthanded goal, and an empty net goal.
Jack Combs and Chad Costello also got on the score sheet. Combs his first and Costello his first. Costello, a former league MVP, had a highlight reel goal in the third.
"I'm very proud of how we responded after our horrible showing on Saturday," said Costello. "It shows a lot about our team character early in the season. We have a confident group, so I wasn't surprised. We have a lot to improve on as a team and we will get there. As for the goal, it was an amazing pass by Roy, so I didn't have to do much. But it was nice to have one go in on Allen ice again and it meant a lot to me with what I had gone through with my injury and not knowing if I would play again."
The Americans resume the homestand next weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
