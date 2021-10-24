Bowen and Miner Shines in 4-0 Grizz Win

West Valley City, Utah - Brian Bowen scored 2 goals and Trent Miner earned a 21 save shutout as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Bowen got Utah on the board as he scored 12:09 into the second period. The assist went to Luka Burzan, who made his Grizzlies debut as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles earlier in the day.

In the 3rd period Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his 2nd of the weekend as he connected on a centering pass from Mason Mannek to give Utah a 2-0 lead 8:40 into the third. Bowen and Matthew Boucher added empty net goals to complete the scoring. Boucher had 1 goal and 1 assist. Luke Marin was a +4 for Utah, who's record goes to 1-2 on the season. Bowen and D'Astous each were a +3.

Ryan Kinasewich gets his first win as Grizzlies head coach. He became the 8th head coach in team history on September 28th.

Last season the Grizz were 9-1-1 on Sunday's. It was also the 3rd game of the series and last season Utah went 15-2-1 in the 3rd game of a series.

Utah hits the road for a 3 games in 3 day trip to the central time zone. Utah is at Wichita on Friday, October 29th and at Allen on October 30th and 31st. Next homestand for the Grizz is on November 5th and 6th vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 21 save shutout.

2. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 2 goals, +3.

3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.

