Steelheads Spread Offense Around in 5-3 Win over Grizzlies

October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (2-0-0) found five different goal-scorers over the course of the night in their 5-3 win over the Utah Grizzlies (0-2-0) on Saturday night from Maverik Center.

THE GAME'S STORY

The Grizzlies notched the first goal of the night, but the Steelheads came back with three-unanswered tallies through the first period break. Forward Zack Andrusiak (PP, 7:36 1st) netted his second-straight game with a power play goal followed by defenseman Darren Brady (15:41 1st) for his first ECHL goal and a 2-1 lead. Captain A.J. White (2:32 2nd) started the middle frame with a deflection before the Grizzlies began the back-and-forth scoring. Steelheads forward David Norris (10:14 2nd) provided the game-winning goal, 4-2, before another Grizzlies answer in the middle frame, but Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (14:53 3rd) sealed off the victory.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Zack Andrusiak (PP goal, assist)

2. IDH - David Norris (GWG)

3. IDH - Darren Brady (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk - goal, assist

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White earned his fourth goal in two games with his second deflection tally of the year. He shares the ECHL lead in goals in the opening pair of games.

- David Norris: Norris notched his 100th professional point in tonight's win with his game-winner. In 92 professional games, he owns 26 goals and 74 assists now in his fourth pro year.

- Michael Prapavessis: Prapavessis earned his second-straight two-assist night to start the season. He now owns 20 assists in his ECHL career through 69 games and leads the Steelheads in assists with four.

- Matt Jurusik: Jurusik earned his first ECHL win tonight, stopping 29 of 32 shots. It marks his third professional win.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads have scored power play goals in back-to-back games to start the season but have taken advantage of their opportunities. After scoring on their only power play attempt tonight, the Steelheads are now 5-for-12 (41.6%) on the man-advantage, leading ECHL teams with two games or more played and sitting in the top-five in the ECHL overall.

ATTENDANCE: 5,895

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads conclude their three-game weekend against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.