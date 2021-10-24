ECHL Transactions - October 24

October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 24, 2021:

Adirondack:

Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Atlanta:

Delete Tyler Parks, G recalled by Belleville

Utah:

Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Wheeling:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster [10/23]

Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG [10/23]

