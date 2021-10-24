ECHL Transactions - October 24
October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 24, 2021:
Adirondack:
Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Atlanta:
Delete Tyler Parks, G recalled by Belleville
Utah:
Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve
Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Wheeling:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster [10/23]
Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG [10/23]
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 24, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - October 24 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Sunday Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Look for Weekend Split - Allen Americans
- Icemen Open Season with Impressive 5-1 Win over Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Opens Season with 7-0 Win in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Home Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Spread Offense Around in 5-3 Win over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Blanks Americans 7-0 - Allen Americans
- Rush Edged by Tulsa, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Late-Game Heroics Give Oilers First Win of Season - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.