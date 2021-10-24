Americans Look for Weekend Split

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, wrap up their two-game series this afternoon at home against the Wichita Thunder at 2:05 pm.

The Americans enter today's game 0-1-0 after last night's loss to the Wichita Thunder. It was the worst opening night loss in team history. Wichita scored two in the first period, three in the second frame, and two goals in the third period on their way to a 7-0 drubbing of the Americans.

"Today is a new day and we have to move on from last night's loss," said Americans defenseman Ben Carroll. "None of us slept very well. We have a lot of pride in this room, and we let our fans down. They were great last night. We owe them a solid effort this afternoon."

It was the first time the team has been shutout in a home opener. It also spoiled the debut of several rookies last night in the Allen lineup including goalie Alexis Gravel, who gave up seven goals in defeat. Branden Troock led the team in shots on net last night with eight.

Following this afternoon's game, the team is off until next Saturday and Sunday when the Utah Grizzlies visit Allen. Tickets for all home games this season are on sale NOW at the NEW Allen Americans Dot Com or call 972-912-1000.

