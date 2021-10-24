Wichita Blanks Americans 7-0

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped a 7-0 decision to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in Allen in front of 5,443 fans.

Wichita scored in every period building a 2-0 lead after the first frame and never looked back. Matteo Gennaro led the way with five points for Wichita (0 goals and 5 assists). Stephen Johnson had two goals and an assist, while Brayden Watts had four points with a goal and three helpers.

"It was not our night," said Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Give them credit they played hard and took advantage of our mistakes. Thankfully we don't have long to think about the loss as we get right back at it tomorrow afternoon."

Branden Troock was one of the only bright spots for Allen on Saturday. Troock led the team with eight shots on goal and was noticeable all over the ice.

Rookie netminder Alex Gravel gave up all seven goals suffering the loss in his pro debut. He made 32 saves on 39 Wichita shots.

The crowd of 5,443 was the best opening night crowd in team history. The Americans and Thunder battle it out on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm in Allen.

