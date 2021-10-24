Late-Game Heroics Give Oilers First Win of Season

October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - Tulsa registered its first win of the season on Saturday, defeating the Rush 4-3 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Jordan Ernst opened the scoring just 1:34 into the game, guiding Duggie Lagrone's centering feed past David Tendeck. The goal gives Ernst and Lagrone their first ever points as Oilers. Rush defenseman Tristan Thompson leveled the game with a blast from the blue line with 4:19 left in the opening frame.

Dylan Sadowy restored the Oilers' lead early in the second period, finishing off a tic-tac-toe play 2:38 into the middle period. Alec Butcher knotted the game at 2-2 with 45 seconds remaining in the second frame.

Ryan Valentini gave the Rush their first lead of the game 5:28 into the third period, snapping the puck from the top of the right-wing circle. Alex Gilmour tied the game 3-3 with his first goal , and third point, as an Oiler, catapulting a shot from the right circle of the Rush zone 18 seconds before the halfway point of the final frame. Carson Denomie recorded his first professional point on the goal, and Jimmy Soper collected his first point as an Oiler with the secondary assist. Sadowy called game with 1:01 remaining, finishing off a backhand, spin-o-rama feed from Alex Kromm.

Dainel Manella halted 20 of 23 chances from the Rush, earning his first professional win in his first professional start.

The Oilers head to Independence, MO, facing the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 for the team's home opener at 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive a 2021-22-magnet schedule.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.