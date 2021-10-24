Grizzlies Fall 5-3 in Home Opener

October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 5-3 to the Idaho Steelheads in the home opener at Maverik Center on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5895.

Tyler Penner got Utah on the board first 3:43 into the contest. It was Penner's first ECHL goal. Last season he scored 5 goals for Birmingham of the SPHL. Idaho's Zack Andrusiak and Darren Brady scored first period goals as the Steelheads led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

AJ White gave Idaho a 3-1 lead 2:32 into the second period. Utah's Nate Clurman scored his first professional goal 4:04 into the second. Clurman scored 4 goals last season for Notre Dame. David Norris scored for Idaho 10:14 into the second. Brian Bowen cut into the lead for his first ECHL goal since the 2017-18 season 18:38 into the second. Bowen and Penner were each a +3 for Utah in their home debut.

Idaho's Yauheni Aksiantsiuk scored the only goal on either side in the 3rd period 14:53 in. Askiantsiuk and Andrusiak each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Idaho.

Idaho goaltender Matt Jurusik saved 29 of 32 to earn his first win of the season. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 22 of 27.

The series finale is at 1:10 pm on Sunday afternoon. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Zack Andrusiak (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. David Norris (Idaho) - 1 goal.

3. Darren Brady (Idaho) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.