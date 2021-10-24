Steelheads Fall to Grizzlies, 4-0

October 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (2-1-0) came up empty in the final game of the weekend, falling 4-0 to the Utah Grizzlies (1-2-0) on Sunday afternoon from Maverik Center.

THE GAME'S STORY

The Steelheads held strong in the first period, but in the second period the Grizzlies broke through with the first and decisive goal of the game just past the midway point of the contest. The 1-0 game trailed into the third period before the Grizzlies added a second tally. With the goaltender pulled late, the Grizzlies scored two more, including one shorthanded in the 4-0 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Trent Miner (21-save shutout)

2. UTA - Brian Bowen (goal, assist)

3. UTA - C.E. D'Astous (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Adam Scheel - 32 of 34 saves

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Adam Scheel: Despite getting the loss, Scheel halted 32 of 34 shots in the loss and improved his numbers to a 1-1-0 record, 2.55 GAA, .918 save pct.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the loss, the Steelheads took two of three games to begin the regular season. They're the only team in the Mountain Division with two wins and hold a two-point lead over the rest of the division heading into the new week.

ATTENDANCE: 1,910

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a two-game home weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

