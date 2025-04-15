Giolito Fans Four in 7-5 Portland Win

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-2) held on to win 7-5 over the Hartford Yard Goats (5-4) at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League and extend their lead over the second-place Yard Goats. Hartford is now 1.5 games behind Portland.

RHP Lucas Giolito fired 2.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four in his MLB rehab assignment. He threw 60 pitches, 33 for strikes. LHP Connelly Early was outstanding out of the bullpen for Portland. He retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed just one run over 4.0 innings of work with eight total strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff walk surrendered to Mikey Romero, followed by a double from Max Ferguson, put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Jhostynxon Garcia laced a two-run single that brought them both home and gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Then Blaze Jordan cracked an RBI double that scored Garcia and pushed the score to 3-0. Ronald Rosario got on base via a hit-by-pitch. After a groundout to the pitcher moved Jordan to third, Corey Rosier peppered a two-run double that gave Portland a 5-0 advantage.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Kyle Karros singled, followed by a Zach Kokoska walk that moved Karros to second. Juan Guerrero notched a single which loaded the bases. Dylan Jorge cranked a bases-clearing double and Hartford trailed, 5-3.

Portland retaliated in the second inning. Romero walked to start the inning. Following a strikeout, Garcia ripped a double that moved Romero to third. Jordan struck again with another two-run double that extended the Sea Dogs' lead to four.

Both offenses went dormant until the bottom of the seventh inning. Nic Kent led off with a single, then moved to second base on a groundout. With two outs, Karros notched an RBI double that made the score 7-4.

LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 1.17 ERA) earned his first win of the year with 4.0 strong innings out of the bullpen. RHP Jack Mahoney (0-1, 15.88 ERA) was given the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing five runs on four hits while walking one and recording one strikeout. RHP Caleb Bolden (1) was given the save, tossing the final 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, April 16th at 7:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send RHP Yordanny Monegro (0-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound while Hartford will send RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump.

