Squirrels Lose to Baysox, 4-1

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (2-8) went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine on base against the Baysox (6-4).

The Baysox struck first with a two-run homer by Douglas Hodo III against Seth Lonsway (Loss, 1-1) in the top of the fourth inning. In the fifth, Chesapeake scored two more runs on a groundout and an error to pull ahead, 4-0.

The Flying Squirrels scored their lone run in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out double by Aeverson Arteaga against Baysox reliever Levi Wells (Save, 1).

Chesapeake starter Ryan Long (Win, 1-0) threw five scoreless innings.

Richmond relievers Will Bednar, Cameron Cotter and Trent Harris combined for four scoreless innings.

The series continues on Wednesday morning at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (0-0, 1.80) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Alex Pham (0-0, 2.89). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday is Education Day at The Diamond. It's also Wine & K9s featuring $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Plus, fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

