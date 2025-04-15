Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Alvarez has played 228 games with the Mets since making his Major League debut at the end of 2022. Over the past two seasons, he has a .716 OPS with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs.

In 2022, Alvarez began the season with the Rumble Ponies, hitting 18 homers and 47 RBIs over 67 games. During that stretch, he slashed .277/.368/.553 with a .921 OPS.

First pitch of Tuesday's game is at 6:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2025

Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.