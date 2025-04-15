Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday
April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night against the Reading Fightin Phils.
Alvarez has played 228 games with the Mets since making his Major League debut at the end of 2022. Over the past two seasons, he has a .716 OPS with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs.
In 2022, Alvarez began the season with the Rumble Ponies, hitting 18 homers and 47 RBIs over 67 games. During that stretch, he slashed .277/.368/.553 with a .921 OPS.
First pitch of Tuesday's game is at 6:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday
- McLean, Suarez Dazzle in Ponies' Win over Goats
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed
- Binghamton Splits Doubleheader with Hartford
- Thursday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Friday