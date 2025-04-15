Rally Lifts Senators over New Hampshire

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied for four runs in the last two innings to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 Tuesday night in New Hampshire. All five runs the Senators scored came from home runs. New Hampshire had leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before the Senators rallied in the eighth and ninth innings for the win. Harrisburg evened their record at 5-5 with the win.

THE BIG PLAY

In the eighth inning with two outs and the Sens trailing 3-1, Cayden Wallace hit a three-run home run to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Daylen Lile and JT Arruda hit solo home runs while Wallace hit the big blast, a three-run home run. The Sens have hit five home runs in their past two games. It was the second straight game the Senators rallied from a multi-run deficit. Tyler Schoff earned the win in relief while Marquis Grissom, Jr. notched his third save. Kyle Luckham started and went the first five innings.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game two of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.