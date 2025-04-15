Rally Lifts Senators over New Hampshire
April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators rallied for four runs in the last two innings to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 Tuesday night in New Hampshire. All five runs the Senators scored came from home runs. New Hampshire had leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before the Senators rallied in the eighth and ninth innings for the win. Harrisburg evened their record at 5-5 with the win.
THE BIG PLAY
In the eighth inning with two outs and the Sens trailing 3-1, Cayden Wallace hit a three-run home run to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Daylen Lile and JT Arruda hit solo home runs while Wallace hit the big blast, a three-run home run. The Sens have hit five home runs in their past two games. It was the second straight game the Senators rallied from a multi-run deficit. Tyler Schoff earned the win in relief while Marquis Grissom, Jr. notched his third save. Kyle Luckham started and went the first five innings.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game two of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Giolito Fans Four in 7-5 Portland Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Comeback Effort Falls Short - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightins Home Run Barrages Downs Rumble Ponies in Series Opener - Reading Fightin Phils
- Rally Lifts Senators over New Hampshire - Harrisburg Senators
- Harrisburg Homers Power Senators over Fisher Cats in Series-Opener - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Binghamton Drops Series Opener in Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Nearly Blank Flying Squirrels to Win Series Opener - Chesapeake Baysox
- Fourth Inning Dooms Ducks in 8-7 Loss to Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Squirrels Lose to Baysox, 4-1 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Beck Silences, Jasso Shines in Series Opening Win at Altoona - Somerset Patriots
- Eight-Run Erie Fourth Erases Early Akron Lead - Erie SeaWolves
- Patriots Take Series Opener from Curve - Altoona Curve
- April 15, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Tuesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Rally Lifts Senators over New Hampshire
- Senators Rally to Beat Richmond in Series Finale
- Game 1 Richmond 3 Senators 2; Game 2 Senators 2 Richmond 1
- Senators' Staff Keeps Richmond off Balance in 2-1 Win
- Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels Postponed Thursday Afternoon