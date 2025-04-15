Eight-Run Erie Fourth Erases Early Akron Lead

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (7-3) rode an eight-run inning to a series-opening, 8-7 win over Akron (7-3).

Akron knocked out Erie starter Joseph Montalvo in the first inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Jorge Burgos hit a sacrifice fly to give Akron an early 1-0 lead. After Joe Lampe walked, Alex Mooney singled home two more runs, making it 3-0. Dayan Frias followed with a three-run homer to end Montalvo's outing and make it 6-0.

Akron starter Rodney Boone held Erie off the board into the fourth inning. He departed after 3.2 scoreless frames with eight strikeouts for left-hander Shawn Rapp. Chris Meyers greeted Rapp with a double. Jim Jarvis walked and Trei Cruz was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two out. Max Anderson laced a two-run single, cutting Akron's lead to 6-2. Thayron Liranzo followed with a two-run double, making it 6-4. Justice Bigbie brought home Liranzo on an RBI single, making it 6-5. Eliezer Alfonzo followed with an RBI double to tie the game.

Mooney's error on Jake Holton's ground ball extended the inning for Roberto Campos, who drilled a two-run triple to give Erie an 8-6 lead in the fourth inning. All eight runs in the fourth inning scored with two outs.

Dylan Smith (1.1 innings), Andrew Magno (2.0 innings), and Tim Naughton (3.0 innings) combined to strike out 13 Akron batters over 6.1 innings of relief. Naughton struck out seven batters in his three hitless frames.

Drew Sommers worked a clean eighth inning but struggled in the ninth. Frias doubled with one out. Jake Fox walked and Travis Bazzana hit an infield single to load the bases. Cooper Ingle then reached on a fielder's choice, retiring Bazzana at second base but allowing Frias to score and make it 8-7. C.J. Kayfus then grounded out to end the game.

Magno (1-0) earned the relief win for Erie while Rapp (0-1) took the loss. Sommers secured his first save.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday as Troy Melton matches up with Tommy Mace.

