April 15, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND FALLS IN EXTRAS Despite an early lead, the Sea Dogs lost Friday night in extras, 4-3 to the Fisher Cats. The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff triple by Mikey Romero followed by a walk drawn by Max Ferguson put runners on the corners with no outs. Jhostynxon Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to right field that brought home Romero, which gave Portland a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, RJ Schreck singled to leadoff the inning. After a groundout moved Schreck to second, Yohendrick Piñango laced an RBI single that brought home Schreck. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jordan drilled a double off the wall in right field then advanced to third on an error by the rightfielder Yohendrick Pinango. Luis Ravelo brought home Jordan with a sacrifice fly and the Sea Dogs were back on top, 2-1. New Hampshire tied the game again in the seventh inning. With one out, Robert Brooks launched a solo home run which made the score 3-2. Following a groundout, Charles McAdoo singled and then advanced to second on an error. After a walk surrendered to Peyton Williams, Piñango notched an RBI single and tied the game at 3-3. The Fisher Cats scored their winning run in the top of the tenth inning. With RJ Schrek as the runner placed at second base, an RBI double by Charles McDoo brought home the winning run for New Hampshire.

SNOW GIVES THE DOGS TWO DAYS OFF After another snowstorm Saturday morning and consistent rain on Sunday, the Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats had to postpone their final two games of the series. Both games will be made up in New Hampshire as part of two doubleheaders on April 30th at 5:05pm and May 3rd at 2:05pm.

PITCHING HAS BEEN STRONG Last week against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the pitching staff has been lights out for Portland. They combined for 14 strikeouts again on Friday night. The Sea Dogs have now recorded 13 or more strikeouts in each of their last five games including 18 strikeouts on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

RELIEVERS HOLDING DOWN THE FORT Through the first six games of the season, Sea Dogs relievers are 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA. In 37.0 innings, they have only allowed seven earned runs while walking 24 and striking out 53.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division with a slim lead over the Hartford Yard Goats. The Goats are in second place, just 0.5 game behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 1.5 out of first while the Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies are each 2.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place of the division, 3.0 games out of first place

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 15, 2016 - The Sea Dogs tied a franchise record by playing 17 innings, falling to the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-2 at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND RHP Lucas Giolito is scheduled to start for the Sea Dogs tonight on a MLB Rehab Assignment. He missed the entire 2024 Major League season recovering from a successful right elbow ulnar collateral ligament repair with internal brace. He was placed on the Injured List on March 27th with a left hamstring strain. He owns a 61-62 career record and 4.43 ERA appearing with four different MLB teams since 2016.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.