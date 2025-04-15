Fourth Inning Dooms Ducks in 8-7 Loss to Erie

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks scored six in the first but fall 8-7 to the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Erie jumped on the Akron bullpen with two outs in the fourth. The SeaWolves picked up six hits and took advantage of two errors to plate eight runs and take the lead on the RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Rodney Boone was sharp once again in his second outing of the season. The left-hander ran into a bases loaded jam in the second but got back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to escape unharmed. In total, Boone tossed 3.2 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out eight. Shawn Rapp allowed eight runs (six earned) in the fourth. Zach Jacobs tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Davis Sharpe worked two perfect innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks jumped out to the lead in the first inning. Jorge Burgos lifted a sac-fly with the bases loaded to plate Cooper Ingle. After a Joe Lampe walk reloaded the bases, Alex Mooney singled home CJ Kayfus and Kahlil Watson. Dayan Frias capped the big first inning with a three-run home run to make it 6-0 RubberDucks.

After the SeaWolves took the lead in the fourth, the RubberDucks tried to tie the game in the ninth. Akron loaded the bases with one out but an Ingle RBI fielder's choice and Kayfus groundout ended the game.

Notebook

Frias' three-run home run was his second in as many games...Kayfus extended his nine-game hitting streak to open the season...Boone has struck out 15 over seven combined innings in two starts...Game Time: 2:42...Attendance: 628.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (1-1, 1.80 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Troy Melton (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

