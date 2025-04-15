Yard Goats Comeback Effort Falls Short

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Portland scored five runs in the first before Hartford scored three runs to cut their deficit to two. In the second, Portland added two more runs on a Blaze Jordan double. The Yard Goats scored again in the fourth on an RBI-double from Kyle Karros. In the bottom of the ninth, Hartford brought the potential game-winning run up to the plate but was only able to score one on an RBI-single from Benny Montgomery. Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito pitched two innings, giving up three runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and four walks in a major league rehab appearance with the Sea Dogs. Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello is scheduled to start for the Sea Dogs on a MLB rehab assignment and Liam Hendriks is expected to pitch on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Portland scored five runs off Hartford starter Jack Mahoney. First, Jhostynxon Garcia hit a two-run single, giving the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Then, a pair of run scoring doubles from Blaze Jordan and Corey Rosier extended the Portland lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the first, Hartford got on the board when Dyan Jorge roped a three-run double off Portland starter Lucas Giolito that scored Kyle Karros, Zach Kokaska and Juan Guerrero, making the score 5-3.

In the second inning, Portland scored two more runs on a double from Blaze Jordan, making the score 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Karros crushed an RBI-double into center field that scored Nic Kent, making it 7-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Benny Montgomery lined an RBI-single into right field that scored Cole Carrigg, cutting the Sea Dogs lead to 7-5.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night April 9th (7:10) at Dunkin' Park. Its Most Improved Student night! RHP Blake Adams will be on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Brayan Bello who will be making a major league rehab appearance with the Sea Dogs. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Connelly Early (1-0)

LP: Jack Mahoney (0-1)

S: Caleb Bolden (1)

Time: 3:01

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.