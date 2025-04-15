Beck Silences, Jasso Shines in Series Opening Win at Altoona

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Altoona Curve in game one of a six-game series at PNG Field in Altoona, PA on Tuesday.

Somerset's pitching staff combined for a one-hitter. The lone hit allowed was an infield single in the seventh inning, which brought home the only run. The win marked the first series-opening win for the Patriots this season. Somerset has won four of their last five games.

RHP Brendan Beck (6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K) earned his first professional win in his second start of the season.

In his two starts this season, and only appearances since 8/20/23, Beck has yet to allow a run over10.0 IP with 1 H, 1 BB and 10 K. Beck leads the Eastern League with a 0.20 WHIP.

RHP Cole Percival (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K) collected his first hold in his third appearance of the season. Percival recorded his first decision as a member of the Yankees organization.

RHP Kelly Austin (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) earned his second save in his fourth appearance of the season. After keeping Altoona off base, Austin has allowed four baserunners in 6.1 scoreless innings this year.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 1 K) crushed his first Double-A home run on the first pitch of the game.

Jasso's first inning leadoff home run is the first in the Eastern League this season. Dylan Jasso joined Paul Goldschmidt (3/29/25 vs. MIL) as the only players in the Yankees organization to hit a first inning leadoff home run in a game this season.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K) brought home two runs in the ninth on a single. Flores paces Somerset and is tied for fifth in the Eastern League with eight runs batted in this year.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-5, 1 R, HR, 2 K) hit his first home run of the season. Hardman has blasted 35 home runs with Somerset across 164 career games.

2B Jake Gatewood (1-for-3, 1 R, 2B, 1 BB) posted his third-straight game with a double.

Gatewood leads the Eastern League with six doubles this season. Seven of Gatewood's nine hits this season have been extra-base hits.

