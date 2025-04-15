Baysox Nearly Blank Flying Squirrels to Win Series Opener

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, VA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, nearly shut out the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday night from The Diamond.

Starting right-hander Ryan Long (W, 1-0) shined in his second start of the season. The 25-year-old threw five scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and struck out three to record his first win of the year. Long has punched out 11 batters over just two walks through his first two outings. He now holds a 1.95 ERA in six career outings against Richmond (2-8).

Chesapeake (6-4) scored the game's first runs in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run homer by Douglas Hodo III off Richmond left-handed starter Seth Lonsway (L, 1-1). The homer was Hodo's first of the season. He also walked twice and his 10 walks on the season are now second-most in the Eastern League.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, Creed Willems plated home a pair after a throwing error by shortstop Aeverson Arteaga while trying to complete an inning-ending double play. The two RBI were Willems' first of the season.

Right-hander Levi Wells (S, 1) threw 3.2 shutout innings of relief and came one out away from completing a shutout for Chesapeake but gave up an RBI double to Arteaga. Wells finished with four innings pitched, allowed the one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts to record his first Double-A save.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Richmond tomorrow morning. RHP Alex Pham is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against LHP Joe Whitman for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am from The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, t icket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

