Binghamton Drops Series Opener in Reading

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-5) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils, 12-2, in the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez began a rehab assignment with Binghamton and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, single, and was hit by a pitch. Alvarez caught for six innings defensively.

Binghamton took the lead in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Nick Morabito walked. With Morabito running on the pitch, first baseman Ryan Clifford hit an RBI double down the right-field line that made it 1-0.

In the second inning, Reading (4-6) took the lead on center fielder Elio Prado's two-run homer that made it 2-1.

Alvarez led off the third inning with a solo home run to left field that tied the game. Alvarez has homered during a rehab assignment in back-to-back seasons for Binghamton.

In the fourth inning, Reading put up six runs to take an 8-2 lead. The frame was highlighted by an RBI single from third baseman Robert Moore and two-run homer from shortstop Aidan Miller. Also, two runs scored on separate wild pitches and one run scored on a passed ball.

In the fifth inning, Moore hit a two-run homer that made it 10-2. Then, in the seventh inning, Moore blasted another two-run home run to right field that made it 12-2. Moore went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five runs batted in, three runs scored, and a walk.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Reading hit four two-run home runs in the game...Binghamton left a season-high 13 runners on base and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position...Binghamton used five pitchers and issued nine walks, while striking out eight batters...Reading used six pitchers in the game and the two teams combined to use 11 pitchers...Clifford doubled and drew two walks and has now drawn eight walks this season...Third baseman Nick Lorusso went 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk, and recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

