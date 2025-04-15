Fightins Home Run Barrages Downs Rumble Ponies in Series Opener

April 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-6) took the series opener against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-6) 12-2.

Binghamton took the early lead in the top of the first inning. Nick Morabito walked after his time up at bat and was followed by Ryan Clifford who doubled on a sharp line drive to right field. Nick Morabito made it home and put the Rumble Ponies up 1-0.

The Fightin Phils did not take much time for a score of their own when the bottom of the second inning came. Hendry Mendez was up to bat and walked. Elio Prado came in and hit a two-run home run, bringing Mendez in with him, putting the Fightin Phils up 2-1.

In the top of the third, Binghamton's Francisco Alvarez hit a solo home run on a line drive to left center field and tied the game 2-2.

Reading was able to break away by the bottom of the fourth inning. Hendry Mendez walked during his time at the plate. Andrick Nava came in for Caleb Ricketts who then doubled on a line drive to right field. Mendez advanced to third but then made it home on a wild pitch, giving the Fightin Phils the lead 3-2. Elio Prado walked and Robert Moore followed with an RBI single on a line drive to left field which scored Andrick Nava bringing it to 4-2.

The scoring continued for Reading after a wild pitch by Binghamton brought Elio Prado home. Trent Farquhar flew into a forced out, allowing Robert Moore to advance to third and Farquhar to first. A passed ball by the Rumble Ponies gave Robert Moore the chance to make it home. Finally, Aidan Miller hit a two-run home run and put Reading up 8-2 by the end of the fourth inning.

The Fightin Phils were able to hold off the Rumble Ponies from adding to their score and by the bottom of the fifth were still up by six. Andrick Nava walked and Robert Moore continued the trend with a two-run home run which extended Reading's lead 10-2.

Binghamton loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning with one out. Nick Morabito grounded into a double play to shortstop Aidan Miller who then sent it to second basemen Trent Farquhar and then to first basemen Keaton Anthony, bringing it to three outs which kept Binghamton from scoring.

The bottom of the seventh rolled around and Andrick Nava was first on base with a walk. A wild pitch followed which allowed Nava to advance to second base. Robert Moore stepped up and added another two-run home run for the night on a fly ball to right field making it 12-2.

Reading was able to hold off the Rumble Ponies for the remainder of the game and came out on top 12-2. Eiberson Castellano (W, 2-0) walked away with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Jonah Tong. Radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on 830WEEU.com, or fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or for free on the Bally Live App.

