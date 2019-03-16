Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Steelheads

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Idaho Steelheads

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV and Facebook Watch

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTION: First Responders Appreciation Night - The Solar Bears will salute all police, fire and emergency rescue workers by wearing specialty jerseys during the game against the Steelheads. Tonight's Chuck-A-Puck beneficiaries are Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the charities of the Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue hockey teams, who earlier today competed in our seventh annual Guns N' Hoses charity game. CLICK HERE for more info.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (33-21-4-1) welcome the Idaho Steelheads (35-21-3-2) back to the City Beautiful for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when Orlando picked up a 5-4 win over their opponents from the Mountain Division on Nov. 12, 2015.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Due to South Carolina's 6-3 loss to Norfolk last night, Orlando's magic number to clinch a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs has dropped to 10 points.

MCAULEY BACK IN LINEUP: Forward Colby McAuley makes his return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension following Orlando's 4-3 shootout win over Newfoundland on March 10. Prior to his suspension, McAuley had tallied four goals against the Growlers, including a hat trick on March 9. McAuley is also slated to play in his 100th career pro game tonight; he has 55 points (23g-32a) and 180 penalty minutes through 99 combined games in the ECHL and AHL.

GOALS GALORE: The Solar Bears enter tonight's game fourth in the ECHL with 3.56 goals scored per game. Since Feb. 15, the Solar Bears have turned up the offensive heat, as the team has gone 8-2-1-1 over that span and has scored 56 goals for a 4.67 goals-per-game average.

ARCHAMBAULT TO MAKE RETURN: Forward Olivier Archambault was activated yesterday off the IR and will see game action tonight for the first time since Feb. 8 vs. Jacksonville. Archambault has 145 points (71g-74a) in 144 career ECHL games with Alaska, Quad City, South Carolina, Allen and Orlando.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. Please note that Sunday's game is sold out - CLICK HERE to listen to the game. Orlando is back at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to conclude its series with Idaho on Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

