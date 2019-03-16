Goaltender Colton Point Called up to Texas Stars

March 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been recalled by the Dallas Stars (NHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL), Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Saturday.

Point, 21, has played 13 games with the Steelheads this season, recording a 5-2-2 record with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. The North Bay, Ont., native is making his fourth stint in the AHL this season after most recently returning to Idaho on February 23. Point has made seven appearances with AHL Texas this season, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage. He was drafted 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads head south to open a three-game series with the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at 5:00 p.m. MT from Amway Center. Coverage is available on 1350 KTIK-AM and online on both ECHL.TV and the ECHL on Facebook.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

