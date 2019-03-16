ECHL Transactions - March 16
March 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 16, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:?
Daniel Altshuller, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:?
Add? Daniel Altshuller, G? activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:?
Delete? Jake Kamrass, F? placed on reserve
Idaho:?
Add? Bobby Fowler, G? added as EBUG
?Delete? Colton Point, G? recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:?
Add ?Matt Tomkins, G? assigned by Rockford
?Add? Braden Hellems, D? activated from reserve
?Delete? Dmitri Osipov, D?loaned to Rockford
?Delete? Eric Vogel, G?released as EBUG
Kansas City:?
Add? Nikolas Koberstein, D? signed contract, added to active roster
?Delete? Mason McDonald, G?placed on reserve
Newfoundland:?
Add? Marcus Power, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Ryan Moore, F? placed on reserve
Rapid City:
?Add ?Zach Fischer, F? activated from Injured Reserve
South Carolina:?
Add? John MacLeod, D? activated from reserve
?Delete? Tim Davison, D? placed on reserve
Toledo:?
Add? Zane Schartz, D? signed contract, added to active roster
?Delete? Mike Moffat, D? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Utah:?
Delete? Grayson Downing, F? placed on reserve
Wichita:??
Add? Jake Henderson, F? signed contract, added to active roster [3/15]
