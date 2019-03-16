ECHL Transactions - March 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 16, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:?

Daniel Altshuller, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:?

Add? Daniel Altshuller, G? activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:?

Delete? Jake Kamrass, F? placed on reserve

Idaho:?

Add? Bobby Fowler, G? added as EBUG

?Delete? Colton Point, G? recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:?

Add ?Matt Tomkins, G? assigned by Rockford

?Add? Braden Hellems, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Dmitri Osipov, D?loaned to Rockford

?Delete? Eric Vogel, G?released as EBUG

Kansas City:?

Add? Nikolas Koberstein, D? signed contract, added to active roster

?Delete? Mason McDonald, G?placed on reserve

Newfoundland:?

Add? Marcus Power, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Ryan Moore, F? placed on reserve

Rapid City:

?Add ?Zach Fischer, F? activated from Injured Reserve

South Carolina:?

Add? John MacLeod, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Tim Davison, D? placed on reserve

Toledo:?

Add? Zane Schartz, D? signed contract, added to active roster

?Delete? Mike Moffat, D? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Utah:?

Delete? Grayson Downing, F? placed on reserve

Wichita:??

Add? Jake Henderson, F? signed contract, added to active roster [3/15]

