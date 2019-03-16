Beast Drop Second Straight, Lose 4-1 to Fort Wayne

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Artur Tianulin scored the lone goal for the Beast who dropped a 4-1 decision against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Fort Wayne Komets to the CAA Centre for the first time this season. The previous two meetings between the squads have seen each team take one victory.

The first period began with a flurry of chances from both sides. The Komets eventually got a hold of the puck at the Beast blueline and were able to turn and fire it into the net behind Etienne Marcoux for a 1-0 lead at 12:37.

The first period would finish with some good chances for both sides but the Beast would be down 1-0 after 20 minutes of play and trailing in shots by a count of 12-9.

The Komets came out in the second period and worked the power play to their advantage. J.C. Campagna was the goal scorer this time, as his shot on the five-on-three eluded Marcoux for a 2-0 lead at 8:23.

Brampton would get a hold of some momentum with a goal of their own from Artur Tianulin. The crafty Russian would spin and fire from the slot to beat Zach Fucale at 12:17.

Less than a minute late, the Komets would restore their two-goal lead with a goal from Brady Shaw.

It was 3-1 Fort Wayne after 40 minutes of play and the Beast also trailed in shots 25-18.

The third period saw some chance son either side, but Zach Fucale kept the fort locked down tight for the Komets.

Brampton pulled their goalie in favour of an extra attacker in the dying minutes of the game, but the Komets would have the last laugh and would ice the game with an empty net goal from Brady Shaw.

Marcoux would end with the loss. Fucale would gather up his 17th win of the season against his former squad.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Tianulin (BRA) 2) Campagna (FTW) 1) Fucale (FTW) The Beast finished the game by going zero-for-one on the power play. Fort Wayne ended off one-for-five. The Beast and Komets will rematch tomorrow at 2:00 PM from the CAA Centre.

