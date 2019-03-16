Fuel and IceHogs Swap Players

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have reassigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In a separate transaction, Indy defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been loaned to the IceHogs, where he has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Tomkins is expected to rejoin the Fuel ahead of their rematch with the Reading Royals Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Tomkins, 24, dressed for Rockford's 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, but did not see any game action. The second-year goaltender has compiled a 24-17-4 record through 46 appearances with Indy this season, alongside a 3.07 goals against average, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts. Tomkins leads the ECHL in both saves (1,453) and minutes played (2,734), while his 24 wins ranks second in the league and is a new Fuel single-season franchise record. Over his last five starts, the native of Sherwood Park, Alberta owns a 3-1-1 record, a 1.18 goals against average, and a .951 save percentage, earning his second shutout of the season with 29 saves against Toledo on March 10.

Osipov, 22, has appeared in each of the Fuel's 62 games, tallying one goal, 12 assists and 48 penalty minutes. The defender registered his first goal of the season Friday night during Indy's 5-2 loss to the Royals. A second-year pro from Moskva, Russia, Osipov suited up for 11 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves, logging one assist.

