Fuel and IceHogs Swap Players
March 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have reassigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In a separate transaction, Indy defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been loaned to the IceHogs, where he has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Tomkins is expected to rejoin the Fuel ahead of their rematch with the Reading Royals Saturday night at Santander Arena.
Tomkins, 24, dressed for Rockford's 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, but did not see any game action. The second-year goaltender has compiled a 24-17-4 record through 46 appearances with Indy this season, alongside a 3.07 goals against average, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts. Tomkins leads the ECHL in both saves (1,453) and minutes played (2,734), while his 24 wins ranks second in the league and is a new Fuel single-season franchise record. Over his last five starts, the native of Sherwood Park, Alberta owns a 3-1-1 record, a 1.18 goals against average, and a .951 save percentage, earning his second shutout of the season with 29 saves against Toledo on March 10.
Osipov, 22, has appeared in each of the Fuel's 62 games, tallying one goal, 12 assists and 48 penalty minutes. The defender registered his first goal of the season Friday night during Indy's 5-2 loss to the Royals. A second-year pro from Moskva, Russia, Osipov suited up for 11 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves, logging one assist.
Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Steelheads - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Colton Point Called up to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel and IceHogs Swap Players - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, March 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Inch Closer to Postseason Berth with 3-2 Win over Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: K-Wings and Cyclones Square off for Final Time this Season - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: One Fan Will Win $10,000 If Royals Player Gets Hat Trick in Rematch vs. Fuel - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.