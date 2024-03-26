Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (23-33-3-2; 51 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (40-19-1-0; 81 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals face off at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn until the end of the first period as a part of Twosday presented by 96.9 The Bull.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-33-7-7 (15-18-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-15-5-4 at Milwaukee)

LAST TIME: Iowa earned a 4-1 win at Milwaukee on Mar. 3... Simon Johansson tied the game at 1-1 at 9:49 of the first period... Adam Beckman scored the eventual game-winner at 4:48 of the third... Steven Fogarty added two empty-net goals... Jesper Wallstedt saved 22-of-23 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

SEEKING FOUR: Iowa is looking for its first four-game win streak of the season... The Wild have won three games in a row three other times (Nov. 5 - 11, Dec. 1 - 5, and Feb. 3 - 10)... Iowa's longest win streak of 2022-23 lasted six games (Jan. 7 - 20, 2023)

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Milwaukee has converted on the power play in four straight games against Iowa... The Admirals are 6-for-13 on the man advantage in the last four meetings... Iowa has a power play goal against Milwaukee in three straight games (4-for-11)

FIRST IN WINS: The team that has scored first has won six of seven games during the season series... Iowa scored four unanswered goals on Mar. 3 to come from behind and beat Milwaukee... The Wild are 11-2-1-0 when scoring first at home

HEAD TO HEAD

Steven Fogarty leads active Iowa skaters in goals (3) against Milwaukee this season

Fogarty (3-2=5), Daemon Hunt (0-5=5), and Sammy Walker (0-5=5) are tied for the lead among active Wild skaters in points against the Admirals this season

Simon Johansson is the only other active Iowa skater to score twice against Milwaukee

Milwaukee's top two point scorers against Iowa, Denis Gurianov (3-6=9) and Mark Jankowski (4-4=8) are each currently in the NHL

Joakim Kemell leads active Admirals skaters in points (2-5=7) against the Wild

IN THE CREASE

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has allowed 11 goals over his last seven starts

Wallstedt is 5-0-2 across those seven contests with a 0.943 SAV%

Wallstedt owns a 2-3-0 record with a 3.20 GAA and a 0.894 SAV% against Milwaukee this season

Yaroslav Askarov is 4-0-0 against the Wild this season with a 1.50 GAA and a 0.940 SAV%

Askarov went 3-1-1 with a 1.82 GAA and a 0.929 SAV% against Iowa in 2022-23

