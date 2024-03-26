Margaritaville Night Stands Alone as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Only Game this Week

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (32-22-8-1) finish three-in-three on high note to reclaim third place in the Atlantic

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS 2 at Syracuse 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won the special teams battle but were outrun by Syracuse in the third period. Austin Rueschhoff and Joona Koppanen notched power-play goals for the Penguins while the penalty kill went four-for-four. Syracuse broke a 2-2 tie in the final frame before adding a pair of empty netters in Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist's sixth-consecutive start.

Saturday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Utica 3

The Penguins were shut-out on Star Wars Night despite generating 39 shots on goal. It also marked the first time the team suffered back-to-back losses in March. Goalie Ludovic Waeber posted 19 saves in his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton debut.

Sunday, Mar. 24 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 1

The Penguins took control of their season series against the Phantoms by closing out their three-in-three with a win. Taylor Fedun scored his first goal of the season 76 seconds after Lehigh Valley took a first-period lead. Xavier Ouellet put the Penguins on top 44 seconds into the third period, followed by a power-play goal by Vinnie Hinostroza. Blomqvist dazzled throughout the afternoon with 34 saves.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Mar. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only game this week is another matchup with its turnpike rival. The Penguins are 5-1-2-1 in its previous nine meetings with the Phantoms, and Vinnie Hinostroza leads the season series with eight points (2G-6A). Sam Poulin has also produced at a point-per-game pace against the Phantoms with three goals and four assists. Saturday also marks the Penguins' first ever Margaritaville Night. There will be a Penguins Koozie giveaway for fans, perfect for your favorite beverage at the beach.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 10-for-43 on the power play in March, good for 23.3%.

- The Penguins rank third overall in the league in penalty killing (86.8%).

- Joel Blomqvist ranks third in the league with a 2.

- Radim Zohorna has 16 points (6G-10A) in his last 14 games.

- Both of Xavier Ouellet's goals this season have been game-winning goals.

- Ouellet is three points away from reaching 200 in his AHL career.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 62 46 11 0 5 97 .782

2. Providence 61 36 18 4 3 79 .648

3. PENGUINS 63 32 22 8 1 73 .579

4. Charlotte 62 33 23 6 0 72 .581

5. Hartford 61 30 22 7 2 69 .566

6. Lehigh Valley 61 27 26 5 3 62 .508

7. Springfield 62 28 29 3 2 61 .492

8. Bridgeport 62 22 33 6 1 51 .411

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 56 9 28 37

Alex NylanderX 43 17 15 32

Vasily Ponomarev 45 9 21 30

Vinnie Hinostroza 35 13 14 27

Sam PoulinX 36 13 14 27

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 39 21-10-6 2.13 .920 1

Magnus HellbergX 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0

Ludovic Waeber 16 6-7-0 3.10 .886 1

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Mar. 30 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Mar. 20 (D) Scooter Brickey Signed to ATO

Thu, Mar. 21 (C) Jonathan Gruden Reassigned by PIT

Thu, Mar. 21 (C) Jack St. Ivany Recalled to PIT

Tue, Mar. 26 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled to PIT

