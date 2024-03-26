B-Sens Tough Weekend at Home Leads to Intensified Playoff Push

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON -A busy three-in-three weekend has led to some significant change in the AHL's North Division standings after the Belleville Sens suffered a pair of defeats to the Laval Rocket and a loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack. The B-Sens still control their fate, with nine of their remaining 10 games being played inside the division, including four more against Laval. Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Club gets set for a couple of games on the road in Laval, with the playoff push continuing.

Friday March 22, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Laval Rocket - 3 (OT)

It was another hard-fought divisional game for the Belleville Sens, as they welcomed the Laval Rocket to begin a 3-in-3 set on home ice, but it was the visitors who came away with a 3-2 win in overtime. Despite Tarun Fizer's first career AHL goal and Wyatt Bongiovanni's first as a Senator, along with 16 saves from Mads Sogaard, the Belleville offence couldn't break through in overtime.

Saturday March 23, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Laval Rocket - 2

The Belleville Senators outshot the Laval Rocket for a second night in a row, but again, fell by a 3-2 scoreline. Saturday night's rematch ended in regulation time and saw the Rocket pass Belleville, into fifth place in the American Hockey League's North Division, with Belleville dropping into sixth. Zack Ostapchuk picked up his first goal for Belleville since returning from the NHL, while Max Guenette scored his sixth goal of the season.

Sunday March 24, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Hartford Wolf Pack - 3

Even with close to 40 shots on net Sunday afternoon, the Belleville Senators weren't able to convert enough to pick up a victory and fell 3-1 to the Hartford Wolf Pack, wrapping up their four-game homestand and three-in-three weekend at CAA Arena. Wyatt Bongiovanni scored for the second time on the weekend, for Belleville's only goal, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday March 29, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 30, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 3:00 p.m.

Friday April 5, 2024 vs Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday April 6, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. (Country Night presented by Cool 100)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

