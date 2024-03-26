Game Day: Wranglers vs Firebirds
March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers kick off a four-game homestand when they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Calgary (32-22-5-3) has picked up points in four-straight (2-0-1-1) and look to continue that trend against the Pacific Division leading Firebirds (38-13-5-4).
Puck drop: 7:00pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Mar. 26, 2024 7:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar. 27, 2024 7:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers face the Firebirds for the sixth time this season tonight.
Coachella Valley took the previous meeting 5-2 back on Feb.1 and have won the last five of six meetings with Calgary this season.
The Firebirds are the only team in the Pacific Division to have clinched a playoff spot, and they have not lost in regulation in 13 straight games, with a 10-0-1-2 record heading into Tuesday night.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka
Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.
Klapka has three points (2g,1a) in five games against the Firebirds this season and is coming off an impressive outing against Bakersfield on Mar.24, where he earned a "Gordie Howe Hat-Trick" registering a goal, an assist, and a fight against the Condors.
In his last 11 games Klapka has 12 points, with eight goals and four assists in that span.
ONE TIMERS:
Mitch McLain recorded a hat-trick (3g) against the Condors on Mar.24.
(F) Sam Morton has a goal and two assists (3pts.) in his first four games with the Wranglers.
(F) Jakob Pelletier had a three-point outing in his last game on Mar.24 and has four points in (1g,3a) in his last two games.
