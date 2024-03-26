Megna, Bussi Lead P-Bruins Past Bears

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hershey, PA - Forward Jason Megna recorded a goal and two assists, while goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 26 shots to help the Providence Bruins past the Hershey Bears 4-1 on Tuesday night at the Giant Center. Georgii Merkulov posted two assists in the win, while Mike Callahan, Anthony Richard, and Marc McLaughlin also scored for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Megna collected a rebound from above the crease and while falling down, he tucked the puck around the goaltender for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 3:53 remaining in the first period. Patrick Brown and Merkulov were credited with the assists.

With 47 seconds to play in the first frame, Logan Day hammered a one-timer from the right circle that zipped inside the near post, tying the game at 1-1.

While playing 4-on-4, Callahan cut down the slot and caught a feed from Merkulov, where he snapped a shot that snuck through the goaltender's arm, giving Providence a 2-1 lead 2:05 into the second period. Megna received a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Richard hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle that whistled inside the near post, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 3-1 with 8:34 remaining in the second period. Megna was credited with an assist.

McLaughlin intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, walked the puck down to the bottom of the left circle and fired a snap shot into the upper-right corner, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 4:02 to play in the second frame.

Stats

Megna's three-point night was his second highest point total of the season.

Merkulov's two assists add to his season total of 58 points, good for second in the league.

Riley Duran made his professional debut.

Bussi stopped 26 of the 27 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 20 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-8, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Utica to face the Comets on Friday, March 29 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.