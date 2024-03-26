Bears Drop Final Clash with Bruins, 4-1
March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (46-12-0-5) surrendered three goals on three consecutive shots in the second period as they ultimately fell 4-1 to the Providence Bruins (37-18-4-3) on Tuesday night at GIANT Center.
The defeat snapped Hershey's four-game winning streak and its six-game point streak (5-0-0-1). The loss to Providence means the Bears' Magic Number for clinching the Atlantic Division title remains at five points. The loss concluded Hershey's regular-season series with Providence with a 5-1-0-0 record; Hershey's five wins against Providence marks the most victories earned by Hershey against the Bruins in a single season.
Jayson Megna stuffed Patrick Brown's rebound past Clay Stevenson on the power play at 16:07 of the first period to give Providence a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame.
Logan Day drew Hershey level at 19:12 when he one-timed Joe Snively's pass from beneath the goal line past Brandon Bussi for his third of the season. Mike Vecchione earned a secondary assist.
Michael Callahan squeaked a shot through the pads of Stevenson at 2:05 of the second frame during a 4-on-4 sequence to put the Bruins ahead 2-1.
Anthony Richard then capitalized with a power-play goal at 11:26 with a one-timer from the right circle on a Megna pass to put Providence up 3-1.
Marc McLaughlin struck at 15:58 off a giveaway in the Hershey zone to close out the scoring.
Shots finished 27-20 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson took the loss with a 16-for-20 performance; Bussi earned the victory for Providence with a 26-for-27 effort. The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play; the Bruins went 2-for-8 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. for Hersheypark Pass Night and TRULY Takeover Tuesday. All fans in attendance will receive a 2024 Hersheypark Ticket, good for one-day admission through June 30, 2024. Purchase tickets for the game.
