Wolf Pack Sign D Ryan Siedem to Two-Year Deal, Ink F Jaroslav Chmelaø to ATO

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Siedem to a two-year standard AHL player contract beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Siedem has also agreed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack has agreed to an ATO with forward Jaroslav Chmelaø for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Both Siedem and Chmelaø will join the Wolf Pack immediately. Siedem will wear #26, while Chmelaø will wear #42.

Siedem, 23, joins the Wolf Pack after appearing in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame this season. The 6'2", 192-pound defenseman tied his career-high marks in goals (three), assists (17), and points (20) in his lone season with the Irish.

He led the Irish in +/- with a +16 rating this past season.

Before joining the Irish, Siedem played three seasons at Harvard University. He also scored 20 points (3 g, 17 a) during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Crimson.

Throughout 135 NCAA games with the Irish and Crimson, the Madison, NJ, native scored 65 points (10 g, 55 a). He helped lead the Crimson to an ECAC Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

Chmelaø, 20, scored a career-high 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 26 games with the Providence College Friars this season as a sophomore. The 6'5" forward also set a new career-high in assists with ten and in +/- with a +7 rating.

In 59 career NCAA games with the Friars, the native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, collected 28 points (12 g, 16 a).

Chmelaø was selected in the fifth round, 144th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club on March 20th, 2024, that begins with the 2024-25 season.

