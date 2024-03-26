Griffins Sign Forward Emmitt Finnie to ATO

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Emmitt Finnie

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Emmitt Finnie(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed forward Emmitt Finnie to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Finnie also signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings that will begin during the 2024-25 campaign.

Finnie, 18, was selected with the 201st overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The Lethbridge, Alberta, native recently finished his Western Hockey League campaign with the Kamloops Blazers and logged a career-high 59 points (19-40-59), 28 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating in 62 games. Finnie competed in the WHL from 2021-24 with Kamloops and registered 100 points (28-72-100) in 174 regular-season outings. He also totaled seven points (4-3-7) in 15 playoff appearances with the Blazers, reaching the WHL Western Conference Finals in 2023. Finnie competed in four games with Kamloops during the 2023 Memorial Cup and totaled two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. Prior to joining the WHL, the 6-foot-1 forward suited up for three seasons with the Yale Hockey Academy's U15 and U18 teams from 2018-21, amassing 107 points (51-56-107) in 65 regular-season contests.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.