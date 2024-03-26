IceHogs Announce Roster Moves, Sign Jiri Felcman to ATO

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Jiri Felcman to an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Felcman, 18, was selected in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound forward represented the Czech Republic internationally with both the U19 and U20 groups this season. Felcman tabbed a goal and an assist through four games with the U19 side, and he added two helpers in eight contests with the U20 group.

Additionally in 2023-24, Felcman has appeared in five games and has one assist with the National League's Langnau Tigers in Switzerland's top tier of pro hockey. He also has four points (2G, 2A) in 13 games with the Bellinzona Rockets of the Swiss League, the second tier of professional hockey in Switzerland. Felcman spent 26 games with Langnau's U20 team and recorded 23 points (8G, 13A).

In addition, the IceHogs recalled defenseman Josh Maniscalco from the ECHL's Indy Fuel and returned defenseman Andrew Perrott on loan to the Fuel. The team also signed goaltender Cam Gray to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Maniscalco, 25, has seven assists in 21 games with the IceHogs this season. He also has four points (3G, 1A) in six games with the Fuel.

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at Allstate Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.