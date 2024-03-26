Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Nate Knoepke from PTO
March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released defenseman Nate Knoepke from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Knoepke will return to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.
A native of Burnsville, MN, Knoepke has skated in 56 games with the Mavericks this season, scoring 16 points (5 g, 11 a). His five goals, eleven assists, and 16 points are all career-highs in the ECHL.
Knoepke has appeared in 114 career ECHL games, all with the Mavericks, scoring 26 points (8 g, 18 a) while registering a +14 +/- rating.
He made his Wolf Pack debut on March 23rd at the Coca-Cola Coliseum against the Toronto Marlies. In total, he has appeared in five career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans.
The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night for a key Atlantic Division showdown! The Wolf Pack welcomes the Charlotte Checkers to town, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2024
- Luypen Day-To-Day, Marcel in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Nate Knoepke from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Hockey Is for You - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Margaritaville Night Stands Alone as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Only Game this Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves, Sign Jiri Felcman to ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Zachary Okabe to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- B-Sens Tough Weekend at Home Leads to Intensified Playoff Push - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Forward Emmitt Finnie to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Turning Stone Resort Casino to Hold Are You Smarter Than a Crunch Player Trivia April 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Griffins on Verge of Playoff Berth - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Sign D Ryan Siedem to Two-Year Deal, Ink F Jaroslav Chmelaø to ATO - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Nate Knoepke from PTO
- Wolf Pack Sign D Ryan Siedem to Two-Year Deal, Ink F Jaroslav Chmelaø to ATO
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 25th, 2024
- Olof Lindbom Collects First Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Senators 3-1
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip against Senators