Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Nate Knoepke from PTO

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released defenseman Nate Knoepke from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Knoepke will return to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

A native of Burnsville, MN, Knoepke has skated in 56 games with the Mavericks this season, scoring 16 points (5 g, 11 a). His five goals, eleven assists, and 16 points are all career-highs in the ECHL.

Knoepke has appeared in 114 career ECHL games, all with the Mavericks, scoring 26 points (8 g, 18 a) while registering a +14 +/- rating.

He made his Wolf Pack debut on March 23rd at the Coca-Cola Coliseum against the Toronto Marlies. In total, he has appeared in five career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night for a key Atlantic Division showdown! The Wolf Pack welcomes the Charlotte Checkers to town, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

