Luypen Day-To-Day, Marcel in Concussion Protocol

March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Jalen Luypen is day-to-day with back spasms.

Forward Marcel Marcel has been placed in concussion protocol.

The IceHogs tonight against the Chicago Wolves tomorrow night at Allstate Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.

