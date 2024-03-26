Luypen Day-To-Day, Marcel in Concussion Protocol
March 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Jalen Luypen is day-to-day with back spasms.
Forward Marcel Marcel has been placed in concussion protocol.
The IceHogs tonight against the Chicago Wolves tomorrow night at Allstate Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2024
- Luypen Day-To-Day, Marcel in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Nate Knoepke from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Hockey Is for You - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Margaritaville Night Stands Alone as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Only Game this Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves, Sign Jiri Felcman to ATO - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Sign Forward Zachary Okabe to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- B-Sens Tough Weekend at Home Leads to Intensified Playoff Push - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Forward Emmitt Finnie to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Turning Stone Resort Casino to Hold Are You Smarter Than a Crunch Player Trivia April 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Griffins on Verge of Playoff Berth - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Sign D Ryan Siedem to Two-Year Deal, Ink F Jaroslav Chmelaø to ATO - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Luypen Day-To-Day, Marcel in Concussion Protocol
- IceHogs Announce Roster Moves, Sign Jiri Felcman to ATO
- IceHogs Weekly: Playoff Push Heating Up
- Hogs' Furious Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss
- Preview: IceHogs Ready to Face Griffins and Induct Steve Martinson into Ring of Honor