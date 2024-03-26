Monsters Sign Forward Zachary Okabe to Amateur Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Zachary Okabe to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. In 38 appearances for St. Cloud State University this season, Okabe supplied 10-14-24 with 21 penalty minutes.

A 5'9", 170 lb. right-shooting native of Okotoks, AB, Okabe, 23, supplied 52-67-119 with 81 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 176 career NCAA appearances for St. Cloud State spanning five seasons from 2019-24. In 2022-23, Okabe helped the Huskeis claim the NCHC Championship and was named to the NCHC All-Tournament Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Okabe registered 53-62-115 with 66 penalty minutes in 118 appearances for the AJHL's Grand Prairie Storm spanning two seasons from 2017-19. In 2017-18, Okabe was named to the AJHL (North) All-Rookie Team and was named AJHL Rookie of the Year. Okabe also notched an even rating in one appearance for the BCHL's Victoria Grizzlies in 2016-17.

