Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at GIANT Center in the first of two meetings this week. The Bears and Penguins also square off this Saturday at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Hershey Bears (28-13-5-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-11-4-0)

Feb. 11, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Liam Maaskant (45), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Tommy George (61)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears saw their season-high four-game home winning streak ended last Saturday as they returned from the AHL All-Star break against the Syracuse Crunch. The Bears mustered a season-low 16 shots on goaltender Matt Tomkins, who led the Crunch to a 5-0 shutout over Hershey. The Penguins earned their third consecutive victory that same night as they erased a 4-1 deficit with four consecutive goals on their way to a 5-4 overtime win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Sam Poulin scored the tying goal with 18.3 seconds left in regulation, and Owen Pickering notched the game-winner at the 4:36 mark of the overtime period.

I-81 RIVALRY RENEWED:

Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have met five times already this season, with the Bears sporting a 2-3-0-0 record. The Bears have posted a 10-3-2-0 home record against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and are 17-8-3-0 overall against the Penguins during the Todd Nelson era. Pierrick Dubé and Bogdan Trineyev each lead Hershey against their Atlantic Division foe with a pair of goals while Hunter Shepard has earned both wins against the Penguins.

VECCHIONE ONE ASSIST AWAY FROM 100:

Mike Vecchione's next assist will mark his 100th career assist with the Bears. Vecchione has recorded 10 points (6g, 4a) over his last 10 games. The Bears are 18-1-2-0 this season when Vecchione records at least a point and have gone 7-0-0-0 when the veteran forward has a multi-point game.

BEARS MAKE ROSTER MOVES:

Hershey announced on Monday the recall of defensemen Andrew Perrott from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and Hudson Thornton from ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. The club also announced the re-assignment of forwards Ryan Hofer and Alexander Suzdalev from South Carolina to Hershey. Coincidentally, the Stingrays and Solar Bears faced each other last Saturday, with Thornton setting up the game-winner for Orlando in a 3-2 overtime contest at North Charleston Coliseum.

BEARS BITES:

Ivan Miroshnichenko (5g, 5a) has 10 points over his last 10 games and Alex Limoges has 13 points (6g, 7a) over his last 14 games...Hunter Shepard leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders with 17 wins...Ethan Bear is tied for 10th in scoring among defensemen with 27 points (6g, 21a)...Chase Priskie is second among defensemen with eight power-play goals...Hershey is averaging the second-fewest penalty minutes per game (10.15)...Hershey has the second-most wins (18) in games decided by one goal this season.

ON THIS DATE:

Feb. 11, 1967 - Bears defenseman Ralph Keller scrapped with his brother Adam of the visiting Providence Reds in the final minutes of the third period, entertaining the Hershey Sports Arena crowd of 7,494 as the Bears picked up a 5-0 win. Goaltender Andre Gill made 27 saves to pick up the shutout.

